Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 8,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 64,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 35,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $223.56 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.87 and a 12-month high of $227.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

