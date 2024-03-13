Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.78. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

