Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,202,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,093,000 after buying an additional 180,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DGX opened at $129.75 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

