Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.61.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $613.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.31 and a one year high of $624.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $551.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

