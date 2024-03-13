NETSTREIT Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

NETSTREIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 59.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 282.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NTST stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 158.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

NTST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTST

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.