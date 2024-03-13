NETSTREIT Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
NETSTREIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 59.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 282.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NTST stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 158.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.
NTST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.34.
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
