NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
NETSTREIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 59.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 282.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
NETSTREIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 158.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth $320,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
