Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Down to $17.35

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $15.98. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 614,718 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 661.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 704.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 518,822 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.