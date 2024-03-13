New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.67. New Found Gold shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 85,969 shares.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $717.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of New Found Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFGC. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in New Found Gold by 144.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in New Found Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in New Found Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

