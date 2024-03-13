New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.47 and last traded at $94.12. 276,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,826,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.