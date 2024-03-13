Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

NR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 534.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 872,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 735,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 708,123 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 703,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 574,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 233.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 482,061 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NR opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 2.75. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.63.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

