Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
NR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
Shares of NR opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 2.75. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.63.
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
