NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the February 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NEWTI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. 1,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.07.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

