NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

