Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $12.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.53.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
NIO Trading Up 1.5 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
