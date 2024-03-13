Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Down to $13.10

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $12.79. Nkarta shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 75,157 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nkarta from $9.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Nkarta Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

In related news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

