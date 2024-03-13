Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Shares of JWN opened at $17.78 on Monday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

