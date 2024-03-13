NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

NorthWestern Energy Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NWE opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

