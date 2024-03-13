NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Stock Holdings Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,816,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 6.23% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $183,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

