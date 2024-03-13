NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
NLOK opened at $21.88 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.76.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
