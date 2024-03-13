Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by SC US Ttgp LTD.

SC US Ttgp LTD. lessened its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,320,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,955,730 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for approximately 16.9% of SC US Ttgp LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of NU worth $1,829,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NU by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth $49,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. 10,979,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,849,984. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

