NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,203,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 2,419,381 shares.The stock last traded at $7.01 and had previously closed at $6.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

