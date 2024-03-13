Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 291.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $79.09.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

