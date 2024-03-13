Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.92

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.92 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 97749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. DDFG Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

