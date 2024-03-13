Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.00

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 59148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,364,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Further Reading
