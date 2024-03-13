Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.00

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 59148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,364,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.