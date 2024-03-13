Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
Shares of QQQX opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $25.99.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
