Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

Shares of QQQX opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.