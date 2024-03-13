Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPV opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

