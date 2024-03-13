NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $884.80 and last traded at $892.97. 13,352,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 52,370,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $919.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.13. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,774 shares of company stock worth $74,815,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,087,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 4,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $101,276,242,000 after buying an additional 827,377 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.