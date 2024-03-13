Oak Grove Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. RH makes up approximately 0.3% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of RH by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $312.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $287.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.75. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RH. Barclays upped their target price on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

