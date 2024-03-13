Oak Grove Capital LLC Raises Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. RTX makes up 1.1% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of RTX by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RTX opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

