Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.