Oak Grove Capital LLC Takes Position in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.

The Mexico Fund stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

