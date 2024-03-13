Oak Grove Capital LLC Takes Position in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.
The Mexico Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The Mexico Fund stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $19.49.
The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Mexico Fund
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.