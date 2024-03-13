Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.03. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 352,290 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

Oatly Group Trading Up 9.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 53.22%. The business had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

