OFS Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

OFS Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 2,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in OFS Capital by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in OFS Capital by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

