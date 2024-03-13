Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.19.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $441.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $295.80 and a 12 month high of $452.34. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.09.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 16th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 7,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.15, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

