Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,029.17% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 845,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

