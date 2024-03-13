ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,805,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,495 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 5.06% of ONE Gas worth $191,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ONE Gas by 948.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

