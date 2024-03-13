Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Oracle by 2,177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,016 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $127.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $129.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 429.67%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

