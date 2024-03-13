Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.620-1.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4 billion-$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $129.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 429.67% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.