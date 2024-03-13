O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,094.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,029.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $974.66. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $795.74 and a one year high of $1,098.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

