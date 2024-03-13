ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49), Zacks reports.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

