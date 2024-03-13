Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Trading Down 3.1%

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.
About Orrön Energy AB (publ)
Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.
