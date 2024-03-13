OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of OTC Markets Group in a research note issued on Friday, March 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for OTC Markets Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for OTC Markets Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Shares of OTCM opened at $56.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

OTC Markets Group ( OTCMKTS:OTCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.33 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 73.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

