Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Tops $9.84 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $9,190.92 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73,163.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.58 or 0.00607655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.00133463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00050595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.22 or 0.00198481 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00054137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00156455 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,078,995 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

