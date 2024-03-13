Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:OXLCL)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Price Performance
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile
