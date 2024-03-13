Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the February 14th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,915,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $807.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.60%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 57.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

