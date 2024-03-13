Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $185.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 13.86%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 2,101.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxford Square Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 293.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

