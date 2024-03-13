Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th.
NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $185.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 13.86%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 2,101.05%.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
