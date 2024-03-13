Palladiem LLC Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Palladiem LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $214,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,857,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $599.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.