Palladiem LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Palladiem LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palladiem LLC owned about 1.38% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the second quarter worth $1,507,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUSA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,898. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

