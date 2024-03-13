Palladiem LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Palladiem LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NVS traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $99.37. 319,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average of $100.06. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $210.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

