Palladiem LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Palladiem LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 4.2% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,752. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

