Palladiem LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Palladiem LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.60. 155,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,793. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.